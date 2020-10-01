5 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a Texas hospital settling false claims allegations to a cardiologist filing a wrongful termination suit against a Florida health system, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Texas hospital, managers pay $16M to settle 2 false claims suits

Lakeway (Texas) Regional Medical Center and its former managers agreed to pay more than $16.4 million to resolve two separate False Claims Act lawsuits.

2. OSF HealthCare agrees to pay $25M to settle 'church plan' suit

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare agreed to pay $25 million to resolve a lawsuit alleging it skirted Employee Retirement Income Security Act requirements by claiming an exemption for "church plans."

3. NYC Health + Hospitals to pay $1.25M to settle Medicare fraud allegations

NYC Health + Hospitals and a podiatrist agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle allegations that the system's Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn improperly billed Medicare and Medicaid.

4. Fired BayCare Health System cardiologist files wrongful termination suit

Cardiologist Gary Idelchik, MD, filed a lawsuit against Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System, alleging he was fired for raising concerns about care quality at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Fla., but the health system contends he was fired because while at work he spoke about using guns to shoot people.

5. BCBS insurers reach tentative $2.7B deal over antitrust case

Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers tentatively reached a settlement in an antitrust lawsuit that accuses the companies of conspiring to divide markets and avoid directly competing with each other.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020.