Wisconsin health system selects 4medica to manage lab data

Data management firm 4medica will provide services for Wisconsin's Marshfield Clinic Health system's labs, Marina Del Rey, Calif.-based 4medica said Sept. 8.

Marshfield Labs will use 4medica's data management suite to automatically populate patients' test results into their patient health records and EMRs, which will be integrated into orders, payment, and claims processing.

"Every order is scrubbed for medical necessity, insurance eligibility, patient preauthorization and payments documented to our PHR to ensure that the lab collects on every test performed," 4medica President Gregg Church said in a news release. "Our united solutions help the outreach lab business attain a financially secure future as a profit center when competing against the large national labs."