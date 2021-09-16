Weill Cornell Medicine to raise $1.5B to expand and upgrade labs

Marcus Robertson - Print  | 
Listen

New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine will build new research labs and upgrade its clinical and virology labs with funds from a $1.5 billion fundraising campaign, the school said Sept. 14. Weill Cornell has raised more than half that so far.

Weill Cornell's Belfer Research Building labs and those at 1300 York Ave. are among those to see upgrades or additions.

The campaign will also fund an endowment for a scholarship program that provides total reimbursement for the cost of medical school.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars