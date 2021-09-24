University of Rochester Medicine to close 11 labs Sept. 28

Staff shortages are forcing the University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center to temporarily close 11 labs, the university said Sept. 23.

Locations in Webster, N.Y., Newark, N.Y., and nine more in the Rochester area will all shut their doors Sept. 28, according to the medical center. The staff shortages are due to existing issues and not related to the Sept. 27 COVID-19 vaccine mandate, University of Rochester Medical Center CMO Michael Apostolakos, M.D., said to public news outlet WXXI.

Ninety-one percent of the medical center's employees have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Sept. 20, the university said.