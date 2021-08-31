The 9 fastest-growing lab companies

Nine laboratory companies appeared on Inc. 5000's 2021 list of fastest-growing private companies.

All companies featured are for-profit, independent entities and ranked based on three-year revenue growth. Below are the nine companies with their rankings and growth percentage.

1. Medlab International (Cortland, Ohio): 131 with 3,094 percent growth

2. Paradigm Laboratories (Phoenix): 224 with 1,961 percent growth

3. Lighthouse Lab Services (Charlotte, N.C.): 1,156 with 421 percent growth

4. Solara Laboratories (Doral, Fla.): 1,891 with 237 percent growth

5. BioAgilytix Labs (Durham, N.C.): 1,939 with 230 percent growth

6. LabConnect (Johnson City, Wash.): 2,918 with 133 percent growth

7. Marshall Scientific (Hampton, N.H.): 3,096 with 122 percent growth

8. Method Dental Lab (Draper, Utah.): 3,702 with 90 percent growth

9. Mopec (Madison Heights, Mich.): 4,054 with 75 percent growth