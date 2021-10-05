Tesis Labs raises $20M to expand production, clinical capacity

Phoenix-based genetic sequencing company Tesis Labs raised $20 million of growth equity financing, the company said Oct. 5. The funding round was led by an investment group headed by John Shufeldt, MD.

The funding is expected to enable Tesis to increase its production capability and clinical support and allow the company to move ahead with clinical initiatives for several of its proprietary products currently going through clinical validation.

This is Tesis' first external financing since it started in early 2020. The new sum brings the company's total to-date funding to $35 million.