Smallpox-labeled vials unearthed in Pennsylvania Merck lab

A Merck lab worker in Pennsylvania found five vials labeled "smallpox" in a lab freezer, according to a Nov. 18 New York Times report. The worker was masked and gloved.

The CDC said it is investigating the find and that the vials looked intact.

"There is no indication that anyone has been exposed to the small number of frozen vials," CDC spokesperson Belsie Gonzalez said in an email to The New York Times.

Mark O'Neill, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, said that "there has been no known threat to public health and safety," according to the report.