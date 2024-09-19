Sentara Health Plans forms lab partnership with Quest

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to expand access to high-quality and affordable laboratory testing for members of Sentara Health Plans.

Effective Jan. 1, 2025, Quest will be the exclusive independent provider of clinical lab and anatomic pathology services for members of the health plan, including commercial and its government programs. The multi-year agreement will cater to Sentara Health Plans members in Florida and Virginia, including those in Sentara's Florida-serving AvMed business.

The partnership also aims to expand Quest's patient service center network to support patient access in certain geographies.

"Health plans like Sentara value Quest as a strategic collaborator that can help them reduce healthcare costs while simultaneously enhancing access, innovation, and quality," Leah Timmerman, senior vice president of Quest's health plan division, said in a Sept. 18 news release. "We look forward to helping Sentara Health Plans improve access and affordability for its members as we extend into parts of the southeastern U.S., particularly Virginia, where our presence has been limited."