Noninvasive tests for colon, prostate cancer unveiled at lab expo

Two research teams have developed noninvasive tests that use blood or saliva samples to diagnose cases of colorectal cancer and prostate cancer.

The tests, revealed at the 2021 American Association for Clinical Chemistry Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo in Atlanta, could improve screening rates for colorectal and prostate cancers, since studies show many patients avoid colonoscopies and prostate exams because they're invasive.

The blood test for colorectal cancer is more accurate than routine stool occult blood tests, researchers said.

The saliva test distinguishes between prostate cancer and benign prostate enlargement by testing for eight different microRNAs that either support or suppress tumor growth.