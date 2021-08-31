Mayo Clinic study finds antibody combination treatment reduces COVID-19 hospitalization rates

Mayo Clinic researchers have found that monoclonal antibody treatments using casirivimab and imdevimab kept high-risk COVID-19 patients out of the hospital, Mayo Clinic said Aug. 30.

The antibody treatments are permitted under FDA emergency use authorization.

The study involved nearly 1,400 Mayo Clinic patients, half of whom received the antibody treatment. Each patient was evaluated at 14, 21 and 28 days after treatment.

The treated group was hospitalized at consistently lower rates than the untreated group.

By Day 14, 1.3 percent of treated patients were hospitalized, versus 3.3 percent of untreated patients. Day 21 saw no change in the hospitalization rate of treated patients while the untreated group's rate jumped to 4.2 percent. At the 28-day mark, 1.6 percent of the treated group was hospitalized, compared to 4.8 percent of the untreated group — a 60-70 percent relative reduction for those treated with the antibody combination.