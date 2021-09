Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine has opened a 30,000-square-foot clinical lab on its main medical center campus, according to commercial real estate outlet REBusiness Online.

The new facility is housed on the fourth and fifth floors of the emergency medical services building, and its opening comes with the opening of two Loyola community hospitals, Gottlieb (Ill.) Memorial Hospital and Berwyn, Ill.-based MacNeal Hospital.