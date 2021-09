The market for lab-developed tests, now worth $4.5 billion globally, is expected to see 7 percent compound annual growth through 2028, according to a new Research and Markets report.

The report predicts that the lab-developed test market will reach a global valuation of $7.3 billion in 2028, thanks mainly to rising rates of cancer and genetic disorders and the increasing number of product launches since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.