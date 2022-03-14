HHS ends blanket COVID-19 lab reporting requirements

The Department of Health and Human Services on April 4 is ending a blanket requirement that labs must report all COVID-19 tests, the CDC said March 10.

Testing facilities will no longer have to report negative results for tests covered by a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment waiver, the CDC said.

"This includes rapid and antigen testing performed for screening testing at schools, correctional facilities, employee testing programs, long-term care facilities, and rapid testing performed in pharmacies, medical provider offices, and drive-through and pop-up testing sites," the CDC said.

HHS will also no longer require testing facilities to report positive or negative antibody test results, the CDC said. CLIA labs will still have to report positive and negative results for nucleic acid amplification tests.