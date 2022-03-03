FBI raids another Illinois COVID-19 lab

Chicago-based COVID-19 testing lab LabElite is under investigation, Block Club Chicago reported March 2. The company's headquarters were raided by the FBI Feb. 23.

The lab has received more than $77 million from the federal government, the report said. CMS is investigating multiple complaints against LabElite, and the agency cited its facility in Dubuque, Iowa, for immediate jeopardy, which is the agency's highest level of citation.

During a Jan. 26 visit, inspectors found the Iowa site failed to report thousands of test results, improperly handled rapid tests, did not have documented training for staff members and did not have a qualified director, the report said.

LabElite has processed tens of thousands of tests from states including Illinois, Pennsylvania and Florida, the report said. A total of more than $582 million has been disbursed from the federal government to LabElite and three other Chicago-area COVID-19 testing companies that are also under investigation: O'Hare Clinical Lab, Northshore Clinical Labs and the Center for COVID Control.