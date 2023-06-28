WellSpan Health taps AI to generate sleep study reports

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is using artificial intelligence in a novel way: to help patients sleep better.

The health system recently implemented an AI-powered scoring tool for overnight sleep studies, of which WellSpan does about 3,000 a year, a spokesperson told Becker's June 27.

Algorithms now help generate the study reports, reducing the time it takes to create them from about an hour and a half to 20 minutes, according to WellSpan. They are also now standardized. The technology has also allowed the health system to clear its backlog of reports and freed up providers to spend more time on patient care and education.