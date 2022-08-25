Northwell Health launches high-tech weapons detection system

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has implemented a touchless weapons screening system at three of its hospitals in response to a rash of shootings at hospitals in recent years.

The walkthrough, guard-monitored technology from Evolv Express is designed to prevent the long lines that are a hallmark of older security systems. It was installed at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore and Lenox Health Greenwich Village in New York City. Northwell said it plans to institute them at its other facilities.

"The safety, security and well-being of our patients, visitors and team members are our top priorities," Northwell President and CEO Michael Dowling said in an Aug. 22 health system news release. "To help ensure a safe environment for all who enter our facilities — and as part of Northwell's broader safety and security efforts — we're trying this next generation of screening devices."