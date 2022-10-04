Kirby Medical Center picks Augmedix for automated medical documentation

Monticello, Ill.-based Kirby Medical Center has selected Augmedix for its automated medical documentation.

Augmedix's platform combines automatic speech recognition, natural language processing and clinical datasets to generate structured medical notes. The company says the software allows providers to focus on patients without interruption from technology or documentation, save time to see more patients, and be more satisfied with the care they provide.

"We are confident Augmedix's service will enrich the encounters patients have with their providers while also promoting a positive work-life balance and job satisfaction for our physicians by allowing them to focus on connecting with the patient instead of taking notes," said Ryan Hastings, BSN, RN, assistant clinic director of Kirby Medical Center, in the Oct. 4 Augmedix news release.