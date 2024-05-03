How MUSC is using AI in its emergency departments

Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health is partnering with AI company Andor Health to use artificial intelligence to enhance the patient experience in its emergency departments.

MUSC Health implemented Andor Health's ThinkAndor Virtual Rounding, ambient documentation and virtual triage capabilities into its emergency department workflows, according to a May 2 news release from Andor Health.

The tools are designed to allow patients to have dedicated consultation rooms where MUSC clinicians, operating remotely, conduct assessments and deliver treatment virtually. Providers then monitor patient progress through ThinkAndor's Virtual Command Center with the aim of ensuring timely updates and evaluations for patients.

Early results from these implementations at MUSC demonstrated promising outcomes, with the ThinkAndor Virtual Rounding and virtual triage capabilities keeping the rates of patients who leave without being seen stable, according to the release. Additionally, MUSC has seen a 500% increase in productivity with the programs.