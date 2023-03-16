Health systems lack the talent, bandwidth to scale AI into clinical workflows

Healthcare organizations lack the technical skills, bandwidth and staff to deploy and scale artificial intelligence into their clinical workflows, VentureBeat reported March 15.

Yet despite these challenges, healthcare is becoming the industry that can possibly make the most innovative and effective approaches for moving AI into production, according to the report.

For example, AI and machine learning are being used to help combat global shortages of radiologists and physicians.

Currently, deep learning and computer vision is helping improve the accuracy and interpretation of X-rays, CT scans, MR scans and 3D ultrasounds.

In addition, analysts are forecasting that healthcare AI will boom in 2023 as the current global market is expected to exceed $187 billion by 2030.

But, to take advantage of AI investments, vendors will have to overcome the lack of standardization of AI in the healthcare industry, as well as develop healthcare-specific platforms.