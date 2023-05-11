7 ways generative AI is being used in healthcare

Generative artificial intelligence, although a new technology, is already showing signs of potential in the healthcare industry; for example, the technology is being used for ambient documentation and is helping lower drug research and development costs, CB Insights reported May 9.
Here are seven areas generative AI can be used to scale critical work for healthcare and life sciences companies, according to CB Insights:
- Protein and drug design
- Biomedical natural language processing
- Patient digital twins
- EHR documentation
- Wellness technology
- Synthetic patient data
- Radiology image enhancement