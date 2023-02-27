5 companies MemorialCare is investing in

Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare is one of the largest systems in the country and has made some notable investments through its venture arm, the MemorialCare Innovation Fund.
Here are five companies in MemorialCare's portfolio:
- MemorialCare joined in with other health systems to participate in a $9 million round for healthcare risk management company Censinet.
- In April 2022, MemorialCare invested in primary care artificial intelligence company TytoCare.
- In September 2021, the health system led a $12 million series B round for virtual obstetrics company Babyscripts.
- MemorialCare joined with 13 other health systems to participate in a $24 million series B funding round for digital health company Xealth.
- In May 2021, MemorialCare invested in healthcare AI company Olive.