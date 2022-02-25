States ranked by healthcare-associated CAUTI rates

Vermont has the highest rate of catheter-associated urinary tract infections, while the District of Columbia has the lowest, according to the healthcare-associated infections dataset from CMS.

Measures are developed by the CDC and collected through the National Healthcare Safety Network. The measures show how often patients in a particular hospital contract certain infections during the course of medical treatment when compared to similar hospitals. The CDC calculates a standardized infection ratio, which may take into account care location, number of patients with an existing infection, lab methods, hospital affiliation with a medical school, hospital bed size, patient age and patient health. The measures apply to all patients treated in acute care hospitals, including adult, pediatric, neonatal, Medicare and non-Medicare patients, according to the CMS data dictionary.

CMS data was last updated Jan. 7, 2022. Data was collected from Oct. 1, 2019, to March 3, 2021. Data from the second quarter of 2020 is excluded because of the impact of the pandemic.

Healthcare-associated CAUTI rates, by state, from lowest to highest:

District of Columbia — 0.477

Wyoming — 0.537

Delaware — 0.551

North Dakota — 0.575

Connecticut — 0.587

Florida — 0.654

Mississippi — 0.661

Hawaii — 0.676

Nevada — 0.677

Louisiana — 0.689

Arizona — 0.707

Kansas — 0.726

New Hampshire — 0.726

Colorado — 0.73

Montana — 0.73

Texas — 0.73

Tennessee — 0.738

Kentucky — 0.739

Illinois — 0.743

Ohio — 0.749

Michigan — 0.75

Indiana — 0.757

Nebraska — 0.762

West Virginia — 0.764

Virginia — 0.768

Iowa — 0.774

Georgia — 0.776

Missouri — 0.783

New York — 0.788

Alabama — 0.795

Minnesota — 0.825

Pennsylvania — 0.829

Oklahoma — 0.833

Utah — 0.836

New Jersey — 0.837

Arkansas — 0.852

North Carolina — 0.861

Wisconsin — 0.87

South Dakota — 0.875

Massachusetts — 0.905

South Carolina — 0.905

Rhode Island — 0.937

Maine — 0.955

Washington — 0.962

Maryland — 0.968

Alaska — 0.979

California — 0.996

Idaho — 1.022

Oregon — 1.043

New Mexico — 1.185

Vermont — 1.598