Nearly half of pregnant women with COVID-19 at Massachusetts hospitals were asymptomatic

About 45 percent of pregnant women who tested positive for the new coronavirus at hospitals in Massachusetts were not showing any symptoms, a new study shows.

The study, published in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology, examined data from testing in the labor and delivery units at the four hospitals affiliated with Boston-based Mass General Brigham Health. Researchers studied data for 757 pregnant women tested. They gathered the data from the EHRs of the women admitted to the labor and delivery units from April 18 to May 5.

Twenty women tested positive for the novel coronavirus, of which 11 were showing symptoms and nine were not. Thus, 45 percent of those who tested positive for the virus had no symptoms of COVID-19.

None of the positive asymptomatic women developed COVID-19 symptoms during their hospital stays, and the infants born to all nine tested negative for the virus.

