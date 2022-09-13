Cleveland Clinic reverts to open visitation

Cleveland Clinic on Sept. 13 lifted COVID-19 screenings, set visiting hours and visitor limits across all of its U.S. locations.

Open visitation now applies across inpatient and outpatient settings, with the exception of some intensive care unit settings, the health system said in a news release sent to Becker's.

"This change will safely allow more people to visit their loved ones, benefiting our patients' healing and well-being," the health system said.

Visitor restrictions had been in place since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. Cleveland Clinic listed COVID-19 as being a different threat than when the visitation policy was first tightened, and reducing enforcement burden among caregivers as reasons for lifting the restrictions.

All visitors are still required to wear masks inside any Cleveland Clinic facility, and individuals who test positive or have been exposed must wait at least 10 days before then can visit loved ones. In addition to wearing a mask, anyone visiting a COVID-19 patient must don eye protection, a gown and gloves.