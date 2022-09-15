Ben Taub Hospital detects Legionella in water supply 

Ben Taub Hospital, one of Houston-based Harris Health System's facilities, detected Legionella bacteria in its water supply, KHOU 11 reported Sept. 14.

A recent quarterly test of the hospital's water supply found three areas with levels "slightly above" industry standards of the bacteria in the Neuro-Psychiatric Center, Harris Health told KHOU 11. The affected areas were immediately closed with restricted access and no one has been affected by the water.

Local health experts completed remediation of the water and the hospital is now waiting for new sample results.