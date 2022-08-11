5 states with highest, lowest central line infection rates

New Mexico hospitals have the highest central line-associated bloodstream infection rate in the country while hospitals in North Dakota have the lowest, CDC data shows.

The CDC's healthcare-associated infections dataset, updated July 27, includes performance data for five types of infections collected through the National Healthcare Safety Network. The measures show how often patients in a particular hospital contract certain infections during an inpatient stay compared to similar hospitals. Data was collected from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.

The agency calculates and publishes standardized infection ratios for each measure by state. The measures apply to all patients treated in acute care hospitals, including adult, pediatric, neonatal, Medicare and non-Medicare patients, according to the CMS data dictionary.

Five states with the highest CLABSI rates:

1. New Mexico — 1.547

2. Wyoming — 1.507

3. Oklahoma — 1.350

4. Arkansas — 1.324

5. Louisiana — 1.309

Five states with the lowest CLABSI rates:

1. North Dakota — 0.538

2. Delaware — 0.559

3. New Hampshire — 0.570

4. Maine — 0.625

5. Oregon — 0.634