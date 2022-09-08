5 states with highest, lowest abdominal surgery SSI rates

New Hampshire hospitals have the highest rate of abdominal surgery surgical site infections in the country, while hospitals in Delaware have the lowest, CDC data shows.

The CDC's healthcare-associated infections dataset, updated July 27, includes performance data for five types of infections collected through the National Healthcare Safety Network. The measures show how often patients in a particular hospital contract certain infections during an inpatient stay compared to similar hospitals. Data was collected from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.

The agency calculates and publishes standardized infection ratios for each measure by state. The measures apply to all patients treated in acute care hospitals, including adult, pediatric, neonatal, Medicare and non-Medicare patients, according to the CMS data dictionary.

Five states with the highest abdominal surgery SSI rates:

1. New Hampshire – 1.956

2. Vermont – 1.746

3. Michigan – 1.462

4. Minnesota – 1.438

5. Massachusetts – 1.426

Five states with the lowest abdominal surgery SSI rates:

1. Delaware – 0

2. South Dakota – 0.386

3. Rhode Island – 0.455

4. Hawaii – 0.477

5. Iowa – 0.496