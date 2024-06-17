436 surgeries canceled at Colorado VA over unidentifiable residue

As of June 13, 436 surgeries at Aurora, Colo,-based Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center have been canceled, The Denver Post reported.

The facility began halting surgeries May 10 after an unknown residue described as "black flecks" was found on reusable medical equipment. To date, the residue still has not been identified. Further testing also came back inconclusive, the VA told the Denver Post. Next, a larger sample of the residue will be retested.

Becker's reached out to the VA medical center to ask when surgeries may resume. If new information is provided, this story will be updated.