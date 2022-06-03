PeaceHealth physicians, other workers seek union recognition

Fifteen healthcare providers, including physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, from four PeaceHealth clinics filed June 2 with the National Labor Relations Board for a union recognition election, according to a news release from the Oregon Nurses Association.

The providers work at two urgent care clinics in Eugene, Ore., one urgent care clinic in Springfield, Ore., and the walk-in clinic located at Woodfield Station in Eugene. They seek to bargain under the name PeaceHealth Providers United, which would partner with the Pacific Northwest Hospital Medicine Association, an existing hospitalists union that is represented by the American Federation of Teachers (Local 6552) and serviced by the Oregon Nurses Association.

"There is a staggering need for urgent care in the community, and we could provide many more patients with quality care, but we can't retain staff," Morgan Garvin, MD, said in the release. "PeaceHealth management should be focusing on improving staffing, but instead they choose to micromanage the few providers we have left. Unionizing helps balance the scales between us and management so we can make this a place that patients recommend first to their loved ones, and a magnet workplace for providers."

The providers filed for union recognition with the NLRB after sending a letter to PeaceHealth management petitioning for voluntary recognition to begin collective bargaining. PeaceHealth declined to voluntarily recognize the union, according to the ONA.

Meanwhile, both sides will participate in an NLRB hearing to determine how and when the vote will be done, the union said. If the election is held — and if providers vote in favor of union recognition and the bargaining unit is certified by the NLRB — bargaining could begin.

In a statement shared with Becker's, Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth said it "values the opportunity to have a direct relationship with caregivers and providers and believes that relationship is both consistent with our values and best for the patients we serve."

PeaceHealth also said it respects the rights and opinions of providers and caregivers and affirms they have the choice on whether to unionize.

"PeaceHealth will always work with the requisite organizations to ensure these rights are preserved," the health system said."We look forward to further engaging with our valued providers on this important topic and reinforcing our commitment to them and to the patients we serve."