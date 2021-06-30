White House preps order that could affect healthcare giants

The White House is considering a policy that will update how federal agencies review corporate mergers, a move that could have an effect on big healthcare combinations, according to a June 29 Politico Pulse report.

Three people familiar with the plan told Politico it comes as the Biden administration aims to boost competition. An order would urge the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission to update how they review mergers, including vertical ones like CVS Health's purchase of Aetna, according to Politico.

The order could be issued this week, but isn't final and hasn't been sent to President Joe Biden, the three people told Politico. White House spokesperson Emilie Simons told the publication, "The president made clear during his campaign that he is committed to increasing competition in the American economy, including by banning noncompete agreements for workers and protecting farmers from abusive practices, but there is no final decision on any actions at this time."