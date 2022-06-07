UF Health, Florida hospital to partner on clinical programs, research

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center and Gainesville-based University of Florida Health have signed a letter of intent to partner and improve healthcare delivery, research and education in Palm Beach and Martin counties.

Through the deal, the two organizations will develop jointly owned and operated clinical facilities, according to a June 7 joint news release. They are also discussing the creation of clinical and hospital programs and service lines and programs that transform research findings into treatments.

"We are seeking to expand our impact on the health and well-being of the residents of Palm Beach and Martin counties, bringing additional services to match the needs of patients in the area. Jupiter Medical Center already has a stellar track record of high-quality care, and together we will take health care to a new level," David Nelson, MD, senior vice president for health affairs at University of Florida and president of UF Health, said in the news release.