Prisma closes in on Tennessee hospital acquisition

Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health expects its acquisition of Maryville, Tenn.-based Blount Memorial Hospital to close Dec. 1 after receiving approval from the Blount County Commission.

The commissioners gave unanimous approval of the Blount Memorial Hospital lease agreement and related documents, according to a Nov. 14 Prisma Health news release.

Prisma announced plans to acquire the 304-bed community hospital in July. Under the proposed deal, Prisma would commit to investing $364 million in Blount Memorial. It would be Prisma's first hospital in Tennessee.

"This partnership promises to bring expanded resources and innovative care to our community, and we are eager to build a stronger future together," Blount Memorial Hospital Interim CEO Jonathan Smith said in the release.

Prisma President and CEO Mark O'Halla in July described the deal as an "exciting new chapter for Prisma" as healthcare shifts to a multi-region model and the number of systems operating in multiple states rapidly increases.

"Expanding to desirable nearby markets with respected regional hospitals like Blount Memorial strengthens our scale, capabilities, relevance, resources, and attractiveness to top talent and industry partners — all attributes of leading healthcare organizations," Mr. O'Halla said.