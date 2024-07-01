Pennsylvania hospital joins rural healthcare network

Kittanning, Pa.-based Armstrong County Memorial Hospital is officially affiliated with Pennsylvania Mountain Care Network.

The news comes after the two parties signed a definitive agreement in March and a letter of intent in October.

Punxsutawney (Pa.) Area Hospital and Indiana (Pa.) Regional Medical Center are also part of the PMCN network, which was created in 2015, according to a news release shared with Becker's on July 1.

"This partnership not only strengthens our ability to provide high-quality care to our patients but also reinforces our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence in healthcare delivery," Nichole Geraci, president and CEO of ACMH, said in the release.

Under PMCN's network, the collaboration allows the hospitals to benefit from technological, administrative and clinical resources with a mission to combine shared values and resources.

ACMH will maintain its local identity and operate as a separate licensed community hospital under the agreement. It will also retain its foundation, medical workers and employees, the release said.





