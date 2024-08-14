Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Ozarks Community Hospital acquires medical clinic

Madeline Ashley -

Gravette, Ark.-based Ozarks Community Hospital has acquired Decatur (Ark.) Medi Clinic and renamed it OCH Decatur Clinic.

The clinic began running operations under its new name Aug. 12. It will accept patients with self-pay, Medicaid, Tricare and Medicare, according to an Aug. 9 news release. 

The acquisition will allow clinic-goers to benefit from OCH's hospital services, including a 24/7 emergency room, general surgery, orthopedics, podiatry and physical and respiratory therapy. 

Ozarks Community Hospital is a safety-net healthcare provider that comprises multiple healthcare facilities and more than 12 rural health clinics across Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, the release said. 

