OhioHealth explores partnership with local hospital

Columbus-based OhioHealth signed a nonbinding letter of intent with Lancaster, Ohio-based Fairfield Medical Center on Sept. 6.

Having the letter in place will allow both parties to share key information to help identify expanded care and services opportunities.

"OhioHealth is always exploring potential relationships with organizations that share our mission and values," a spokesperson for OhioHealth said in a Sept. 10 statement shared with Becker's. "To that end, we have signed a letter of intent to explore the possibility of a strengthened relationship with Fairfield Medical Center."

John Janoso Jr., president and CEO of Fairfield Medical Center, said in a Sept. 10 statement shared with Becker's that the hospital recognizes great value in collaborating with a partner like Ohio Health, and that this decision was an "extremely thoughtful and calculated step" toward its future.

"Our priority has and always will be our service to our patients, and we are excited about our potential to partner with OhioHealth to drive innovation and quality," Mr. Janoso said.







