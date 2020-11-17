Norton Healthcare, King's Daughters' Health explore partnership

Madison, Ind.-based King's Daughters' Health and Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare signed a letter of intent Nov. 16 to explore a partnership.

The organizations aim to build on their relationship, which includes an affiliation agreement related to oncology care.

King's Daughters' Health Board Chair Annie Schroeder said that patients and staff will benefit from a potential partnership and sharing of resources and expertise.

"Today's announcement provides us an opportunity to ensure that KDH will remain an integral part of the community for another century," Ms. Schroeder said.

King's Daughters' Health tapped consulting firm Kaufman Hall to help evaluate partnership opportunities.

