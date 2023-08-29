Northwell Health, ProHEALTH Dental launch strategic oral health partnership

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health will expand oral health services in New York through a strategic partnership with ProHEALTH Dental.

ProHEALTH Dental collaborates with health systems and medical groups to integrate dental care with primary care to promote overall wellbeing. The organization operates 16 dental offices in New York and New Jersey.

Northwell Health is the largest healthcare provider in New York state, with more than 900 locations. The health system already offers dental services at several locations.

The partnership will make Northwell Health the only health system in the New York metro area to offer comprehensive community-based dental services, according to an Aug. 29 news release.