Dartmouth adds 25-bed hospital to system

Dartmouth Health in Lebanon, N.H., is integrating Valley Regional Hospital into its network.

Dartmouth Health has previously collaborated with 25-bed Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, N.H., for many services, including cardiology, oncology, pathology and radiology.

With the acquisition effective July 31, the hospital will now formally integrate with Dartmouth Health to share in its technology, clinical research and network of more than 2,000 physicians and providers. Dartmouth Health negotiated the acquisition terms with New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella this spring.

Dartmouth Health is New Hampshire's only academic health system and the largest private employer in the state.