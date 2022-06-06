California attorney general approves health system deal with conditions

California Attorney General Rob Bonta conditionally approved the affiliation between Arcadia-based Methodist Hospital of Southern California and Los Angeles-based USC Health System.

Through the deal, the 348-bed hospital will become part of USC Health, according to a June 3 news release from the attorney general.

Mr. Bonta's conditions include:

Maintaining competition

Maintaining services and investments

Participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs

Maintaining existing language services

Providing charity care and community benefits

Continuing capital improvements

"When our hospital systems look to consolidate, it is essential that they do so in a way that maintains competition and affordable healthcare," Mr. Bonta said in the news release. "The conditions we have attached to the proposed affiliation of Methodist Hospital with USC Health System will serve to keep our healthcare market competitive and provide residents of the San Gabriel Valley with continued access to essential care."

