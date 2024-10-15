Boone Health inks letter of intent for Missouri hospital

Columbia, Mo.-based Boone Health and local officials signed a letter of intent Oct. 14 to develop a Medicare-certified critical access hospital in Mexico, Mo.

Boone Health signed the letter with the Audrain County (Mo.) Commission, the city of Mexico and the Audrain County Health Department, according to an Oct. 14 news release shared with Becker's.

The hospital would provide emergency and related services, with Boone Health managing or leasing the hospital facility once it is built.

The next step for all parties is to further discuss and evaluate regulatory, clinical and financial aspects of the hospital. The parties hope to finalize a management or lease agreement in the next few months "after completing additional due diligence," the release said.





