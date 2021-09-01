Ascension, Central Michigan University strike 25-year education, training partnership

Ascension Michigan and Central Michigan University's medical school signed a 25-year education and training agreement, according to MLive.com.

Under the agreement, announced Sept. 1, Central Michigan University College of Medicine students are able to learn and train at three of the health system's Michigan hospitals: Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw and Ascension Genesys in Grand Blanc.

"We are very proud to have solidified this agreement with CMU College of Medicine," Ascension Michigan CMO Charles Husson, DO, said in a news release. "This long-term agreement aligns with our strategic goals of clinical collaboration in the medical education space and, most importantly, ensures quality training for future physicians."

Central Michigan University's medical school, based in Mount Pleasant, has trained 500 physicians since its 2017 inaugural class.

Ascension Michigan is part of St. Louis-based Ascension.