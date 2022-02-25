Yale School of Public Health to become independent school

The Yale School of Public Health will transition into a self-supporting, independent school, and its leaders have pledged $150 million of endowment toward the school's teaching, research and practice, they said Feb. 24.

The organizational changes were based on input from the school community through listening sessions, meetings and written correspondence over the past few months, they said. The school has operated as a department within Yale's medical school.

The school is searching for a successor for its dean, Sten Vermund, MD, PhD, who plans to return to full-time teaching and research when his term ends June 30. The next dean will lead the school’s transition and will have autonomous responsibility for the school’s budget.

Upon the appointment, Yale will provide a one-time $100 million contribution to the school's endowment. The university also promised $50 million of endowment funds as a match to endowment funds raised by the school over the next five years.