Physicians: Tolerating bullying is not part of the job — here are 3 ways to stop it

Harassment and bullying are not new to medicine, but they have been on the rise the last few years — especially among female and minority physicians, according to a Nov. 16 American Medical Association article.

A study published in JAMA Network Open found that 30 percent of 6,512 physicians experienced ethnically offensive remarks in the previous year, and 28.7 percent experienced offensive sexist remarks. In addition, 15 percent of physicians reported being physically harmed.

"It's far better to prevent or intervene than it is to actually do something about it later. So, the punishment, the reporting systems, the various different systems that we put into place when something has happened are very important, but far less powerful than actually stopping it from starting," AMA member Susannah Rowe, MD, said at the 2022 International Conference on Physician Health.

Here are three ways to prevent bullying, according to Dr. Rowe, AMA member Heather Farley, MD, and Dr. Alika Lafontaine, president of the Canadian Medical Association: