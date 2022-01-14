Physician happiness plunged during pandemic, survey finds

Physician happiness dropped significantly during the pandemic, with 26 percent of surveyed physicians saying they were unhappy compared with 9 percent before the public health crisis, according to the results of the "Medscape 2022 Physician Lifestyle and Happiness Report."

The report examined survey responses from more than 13,000 U.S.-based physicians in 29 specialties between June and September 2021.

Five additional survey findings:

1. About 6 in 10 physicians said they are "very" or "somewhat" happy, down from 8 in 10 before the pandemic.

2. Some physicians pointed to the stress of coming home to unsupportive partners (some downplaying COVID-19 severity) and peers not adhering to safety protocols as adding to the emotional toll of the pandemic.

3. To maintain their happiness and health, 68 percent of physicians spent time with family and friends, and 66 percent spent time doing activities they enjoy, such as gardening, cooking or reading.

4. The majority of physicians said they, at least sometimes, don't spend enough time on their own health and wellness, with women spending the least time (27 percent) compared to men (38 percent).

5. For more work-life balance, 55 percent of physicians reported they would take a pay cut, compared to 47 percent of physicians who said the same in Medscape's report last year.

Read more about the report findings here.