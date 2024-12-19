Lean methodology reduces surgical residency hours: Study

A new study from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine found that applying Lean methodology to surgical residency programs reduces work hours and improves program efficiency.

The study, published Dec. 18 in JAMA, showed that Lean principles, which focus on eliminating inefficiencies, helped residents better adhere to an 80-hour workweek while enhancing their overall well-being and training.

Led by J. Jeffrey Reeves, MD, the study used a series of targeted interventions, including Kaizen workshops to identify and address systemic inefficiencies in the general surgery residence program. As a result, the number of residents exceeding the 80-hour limit dropped from 12.4% to 2.2%.

Faculty also reported improved perceptions of resident preparedness, with no negative effects on technical skills or clinical judgement. The Lean approach overall helped UC San Diego comply with work-hour restrictions but also improved overall program efficiency without increasing faculty overload, the study authors said.