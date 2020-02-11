Hospitals back expanded practice authority for nurse practitioners in Pennsylvania

Major hospitals and health systems backed a bill in Pennsylvania to give nurse practitioners full practice authority, the Elwood City Ledger reports.

The bill would allow NPs to practice without physician supervision after completing 3,600 hours of collaboration over three years, according to the report.

It gained support from the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, as well as heavy hitters like Geisinger Health System in Danville, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia, and Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown.

NPs have full practice authority in 22 states and Washington, D.C., according to the report. Read the full story here.

