Grady to serve as training site for Army trauma teams

Atlanta-based Grady Memorial Hospital will soon be the eighth trauma center in the U.S. to serve as a training site for physicians and nurses serving on Army trauma teams, WGCL-TV reported Sept. 19.

"For us to be able to train side by side with the military providers, it really is bidirectional education," Elizabeth Benjamin, MD, PhD, Grady's trauma medical director, told the news outlet. "We gain so much from them and they will gain so much from us."

The partnership is part of the U.S. Army Military-Civilian Trauma Team Training program, which assigns military medical personnel to high-volume level 1 trauma centers. The program is focused on eliminating preventable trauma-related deaths.

