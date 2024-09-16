Cedars-Sinai bars OB-GYN amid misconduct complaints

Cedars-Sinai has terminated an OB-GYN's medical staff membership and clinical privileges after allegations surfaced regarding the physician's behavior toward patients, the Los Angeles-based health system confirmed in a statement to Becker's.

According to the health system, Cedars-Sinai received and investigated "concerning complaints from patients" about Barry Brock, MD, who worked in private practice at the time of the termination and is not employed by Cedars-Sinai. As a result of the investigation, Dr. Brock's privileges were terminated, and the allegations were reported to the state medical board.

"The type of behavior alleged about Dr. Brock is counter to Cedars-Sinai's core values and the trust we strive to earn every day with our patients," the health system stated. "We are here to serve our community, and we remain committed to that sacred healing mission."

The behavior alleged in written complaints and other records — including those submitted to the state medical board and police — includes inappropriate remarks, unnecessary physical examinations, a botched medical procedure, and pressuring a patient to undergo a vaginal birth when she sought a cesarean section, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In conversation with the publication, Dr. Brock denied any wrongdoing or sexual misconduct. He also told the Times that the "few anonymous allegations" did not reflect his skills or "my character that I have shown day-in and day-out in my practice and in the delivery room for 46 years." Additionally, he alleged that he surrendered his privileges at Cedars-Sinai without any "fact-finding" or "hearing on the merits" of the claims. The health system did not immediately respond to those assertions, according to the Times.

Dr. Brock was issued his medical license from California in 1978, the state medical board website shows. In 2018, Dr. Brock left Cedars-Sinai's physician network while retaining delivery privileges at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He worked in private practice at Rodeo Drive Women's Health Center in Beverly Hills, Calif., and moved to a different private practice in Beverly Hills several years ago, the Times reported.

The state medical board shared a statement with Becker's: "The board declines to comment regarding any investigation against Dr. Brock as records of complaints and investigations are confidential. Dr. Brock's California medical license is currently active with no disciplinary action taken."

According to the Times, Dr. Brock emailed current and former patients in August, after his privileges at Cedars-Sinai were suspended amid a probe into the allegations, indicating he was retiring from medicine.



Read the full Times report here.