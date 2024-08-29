A blueprint for recruiting and retaining physicians

Competitive salary and incentives might allure primary care physicians, but those offers don't retain them, according to James Kravec, MD.

A hospital's culture does.

The Association of American Medical Colleges recently said the U.S. is projected to be short of 86,000 physicians by 2036. As the healthcare industry braces for a shortage of primary care physicians, hospital executives are experimenting with several tactics to recruit and retain the workforce.

In this context, hospital culture emerges as a crucial factor. A Medscape survey of 1,240 physicians found that about 70% consider culture as important as compensation.

Dr. Kravec — the market chief clinical officer at Mercy Health Lorain and Youngstown in Ohio, which is part of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health — emphasizes this point.

An attractive incentive offer "gets them to talk to you" but being treated well keeps physicians engaged, Dr. Kravec told Becker's, adding that he encourages physicians to run their practices like a private practice.

"What interests the primary care physicians is knowing that they're part of a solid team, knowing that they're part of a stable organization, and really letting the physicians manage their practice with minimal — and only when needed — administrative involvement," said Dr. Kravec, who leads about 500 physicians.

There are multiple ways Mercy Health bolsters retainment. For example, when a physician's volume is above the median, they are rewarded with more autonomy over their schedule.

Recruitment is a yearslong project, and he recommended leaders keep track of approaching retirements and wait times per specialty to gauge demand and supply. Two to three years is the sweet spot for recruiting, Dr. Kravec said, since candidates — e.g. residents — are in the pipeline. Plus, organizations will have time to prepare resources, such as office space and budgets.

Other than operational strategies, he also recommends promoting what sets the organization apart during the recruitment process. At Bon Secours Mercy Health, the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the U.S., this means embracing its faith-based mission.

"We don't pretend that we're not a Catholic health system," Dr. Kravec said. "Our mission leaders interview our doctor candidates. We're not hiding behind it, and we're not ashamed of being a Catholic system. That's really important for us as well. And I believe it does separate us … We're very proud of that."

Addressing workforce shortages can feel like a constant game of Whac-A-Mole, but with a strategic, long-term approach, hospitals can rise to the top and better prepare for future challenges.