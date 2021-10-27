5 hospitals gaining trauma center designations 

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Here are five hospitals that have gained trauma center designations:
Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.
1. Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, La., received a level 3 trauma center designation on Oct. 27.
2. St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La., received a level 3 trauma center designation.
3. Texas-based Medical Center Frisco received a level 3 trauma center designation.
4. St. Luke's Leighton (Penn.) Campus received a level 4 trauma center designation effective Nov. 1.
5. JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio, Calif., received a level 4 trauma center designation, making it the first in Riverside County and Coachella Valley.