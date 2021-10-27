5 hospitals gaining trauma center designations 

Here are five hospitals that have gained trauma center designations:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.

1. Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, La., received a level 3 trauma center designation on Oct. 27.

2. St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La., received a level 3 trauma center designation.

3. Texas-based Medical Center Frisco received a level 3 trauma center designation.

4. St. Luke's Leighton (Penn.) Campus received a level 4 trauma center designation effective Nov. 1.

5. JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio, Calif., received a level 4 trauma center designation, making it the first in Riverside County and Coachella Valley.