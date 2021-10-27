5 hospitals gaining trauma center designations 

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Here are five hospitals that have gained trauma center designations: 

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.  

1. Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, La., received a level 3 trauma center designation on Oct. 27.

2. St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La., received a level 3 trauma center designation. 

3. Texas-based Medical Center Frisco received a level 3 trauma center designation.

4. St. Luke's Leighton (Penn.) Campus received a level 4 trauma center designation effective Nov. 1. 

5. JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio, Calif., received a level 4 trauma center designation, making it the first in Riverside County and Coachella Valley. 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles